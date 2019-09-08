Brissett completed 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns while adding nine yards on three carries in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chargers.

T.Y. Hilton was on the receiving end of both scores, and the Colts' new starting quarterback looked comfortable and poised in leading a second-half comeback that forced extra time. Unfortunately, Indy's defense couldn't come up with a stop in OT and give Brissett one more possession. The team's new identity on offense might be more focused on its ground game than it was under Andrew Luck -- Marlon Mack got 25 carries and averaged 7.0 YPC -- but Brissett looks capable of keeping the chains moving when he needs to. He'll get a tough road test in Week 2 against a Titans defense that just picked off Baker Mayfield three times.