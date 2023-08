Taylor, who had been away from the team while rehabbing his injured ankle, is back with the Colts on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That said, the running back remains on the active/PUP list and Rapoport suggests that Taylor's stance regarding his desire to be traded hasn't changed. With Zack Moss sidelined by an arm injury, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, Kenyan Drake, Jake Funk and Jason Huntley currently profile as the Colts' top available backfield options.