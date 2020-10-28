site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Still not practicing
RotoWire Staff
Oct 28, 2020
Alie-Cox (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Alie-Cox had the benefit of a Week 7 bye to rest up, but he still hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to resume practicing. If he's forced to miss Sunday's contest in Detroit, Jack Doyle and Trey Burton will split Indianapolis' main reps at the tight end position.
