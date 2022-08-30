Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that the Commanders don't have a timetable for Robinson's recovery from the wounds he sustained during an attempted robbery Sunday in Washington, D.C., John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was shot twice in his lower extremities during the incident, undergoing surgery and eventually getting released from the hospital Monday. Rivera noted that Robinson didn't suffer any structural damage, and the running back also met with team doctors at the Commanders' facilities Tuesday.