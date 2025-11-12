Rodriguez (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Rodriguez was forced out of Washington's loss to the Lions in Week 10 early due to a shoulder injury, but he already appears back to full health as the Commanders prepare to face off against the Dolphins in Madrid on Sunday. Prior to departing versus Detroit, Rodriguez rushed six times for 16 yards and one touchdown. Barring any setbacks, expect Rodriguez to again split backfield opportunities with Jacory Croskey-Merritt versus Miami.