Commanders' Colson Yankoff: Limited Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankoff (hamstring) was limited in Friday's practice, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.
Yankoff wasn't on the injury report Thursday, so it's possible he was injured in Friday's session. The Commanders will practice again Saturday ahead of Monday night's game against the Chiefs. Yankoff also dealt with a hamstring injury at the end of last season.
