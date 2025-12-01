Commanders' John Bates: Two catches vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bates caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday night's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos.
Even with Zach Ertz's monster performance (10-106-0), Bates was still involved in the Commanders' passing attack during Sunday night's loss. The Boise State product has appeared in 10 games this season, catching eight of 12 targets for 71 yards. He's likely to remain a minimal portion of Washington's offensive game plan in the Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.
