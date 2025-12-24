Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Wednesday that Johnson will start quarterback in Thursday's game against the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Marcus Mariota hasn't been able to practice since sustaining hand and quadriceps injuries in this past Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles and won't be available on a short week, paving the way for the well-traveled Johnson to make his first NFL start since 2021. Over 48 career appearances (nine starts) across 10 different seasons, the 39-year-old Johnson has completed 58.0 percent of his pass attempts for 6.4 yards per attempt and a 13:17 TD:INT. Per Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C., Quinn said that the Commanders have hope that Mariota might be able to return for the Jan. 4 season finale in Philadelphia, so Johnson could be headed back to the No. 2 role in Week 18.