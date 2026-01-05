Johnson completed 14 of 22 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Eagles. He added nine rushes for 45 yards with an additional score and a lost fumble.

Johnson drew his second consecutive start in the absence of both Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Marcus Mariota (hand). He effectively managed the offense for most of the game and orchestrated a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, which he capped off with a two-yard passing score and a one-yard rushing touchdown, to give the Commanders the win. Johnson will become a free agent this offseason, though retirement is also a possibility as he just concluded his 11th season and is set to turn 40 in May.