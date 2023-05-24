Curl (ankle) participated in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Curl is coming off an ankle injury that held him out the final three games of the 2022 season, and though he sat out of the team drills during Wednesday's practice, he told reporters that he's healthy once again. The 2020 seventh-round pick is on the final year of his rookie deal and has been a vital part of the Commanders defense, starting 37 games over the past three seasons, tallying three interceptions, nine pass breakups and 270 total tackles. In Curl's 12 games last season, he recorded career highs in both tackles per game (6.9) and tackles for loss (six).
