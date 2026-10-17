Curl (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Curl injured his ankle during Thursday's practice, and while he was held out of Friday's session, head coach Sean McVay told reporters that the Rams "feel good" about Curl's chances of playing against Arizona. If the veteran safety is not able to play, then Jaylen McCollough would likely step into a starting role next to Kamren Kinchens, with Maximus Pulley providing depth at the position.