Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Mariota (hand/quadriceps) is "a stretch" to be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Eagles but has not been ruled out yet, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Mariota has not yet resumed practicing since suffering a pair of injuries during Washington's loss to the Eagles in Week 16, which paved the way for Josh Johnson to start versus the Cowboys in Week 17. Per Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C., Quinn said Mariota is not yet moving at full speed, and Zach Selby of the team's official site confirms that the veteran quarterback wasn't able to make it through Monday's walkthrough practice. If Mariota is not able to play Week 18, Johnson will close out the 2025 campaign under center for the Commanders.