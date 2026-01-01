Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Misses another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota (hand) did not practice Thursday.
Mariota is considered doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Eagles, so it's unsurprising to see him once again listed as a non-participant. The expectation is that Washington will roll with Josh Johnson under center versus Philadelphia on Sunday.
