Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Not practicing, considered doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota (hand/quad) didn't practice Wednesday and remains a "long shot" for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The term 'long shot' comes directly from coach Dan Quinn, who is preparing his team for another week with QB Josh Johnson as the starter.
