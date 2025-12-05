Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Returning to backup role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota will serve as Washington's backup quarterback Sunday against the Vikings, as John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Jayden Daniels (elbow) will start.
Daniels will return for his first action since dislocating his elbow Nov. 9. Mariota has seen extensive action due to Daniels' injury woes in 2025, as the veteran backup has appeared in eight of Washington's 12 games, including six starts. Mariota has posted a 9:6 TD:INT but picked up only one win.
