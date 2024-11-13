Zaccheaus caught one of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

Zaccheaus played just 16 of the Commanders' 64 offensive snaps in the contest, his lowest snap total since Week 4. The veteran wideout has seen at least a 50 percent snap share in just one game this season, as his limited role has contributed to his inconsistent production. Through 10 weeks, Zaccheaus has totaled 22 catches for 232 scoreless yards on 32 targets. The 27-year-old should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Eagles.