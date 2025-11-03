Commanders' Quan Martin: Dealing with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against Seattle.
Martin suffered a hamstring injury in the second half, and his status for the rest of the game is now uncertain. In his absence, Tyler Owens and Darnell Savage are candidates to operate in larger roles at safety versus the Seahawks.
