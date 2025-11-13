Commanders' Quan Martin: Tending to shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Martin tied for a team lead in tackles (9) over 69 defensive snaps in Week 10 versus the Lions, and it's not immediately obvious when he suffered the shoulder injury. He will get two more shots to manage a full practice prior to the Commanders' last practice report of the week being published Friday.
