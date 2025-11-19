Martin recorded four total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Martin played just 65 percent of the team's defensive snaps, leading to his lowest amount of solo stops since Week 4. Backup safety Darnell Savage was on the field for 26 snaps on defense, his highest total since Week 7, potentially siphoning off some of Martin's workload. Martin has now compiled 71 total tackles (38 solo), two passes defensed and a forced fumble over 11 contests this season.