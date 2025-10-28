Bazelak reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Bazelak was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's win over New Orleans but didn't see any action. His elevation appeared to be insurance since both Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater managed injuries during the week. Bazelak is unlikely to be elevated again following Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye unless at least one QB ahead of him on the depth chart is at risk of not being able to suit up.