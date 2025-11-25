Cambre reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Cambre was elevated to the active roster for the second straight game, failing to record any stats while playing one snap on offense and 14 snaps with the special-teams unit in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions. The wide receiver ranked fifth at his position in offensive snaps, finishing behind Wan'Dale Robinson (68), Isaiah Hodgins (54), Darius Slayton (52) and Gunner Olszewski (8), while Jalin Hyatt was active but didn't play. Cambre can still be elevated one more time before the Giants would have to officially sign him to the active roster.