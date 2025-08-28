Jackson (foot) practiced Wednesday, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

The return came just days after Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that his starting right tackle was on track to play in Week 1 at Indianapolis, per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. Jackson suffered the injury in early August and had to sit out for most of training camp. The 2020 first-round pick has started 55 of the 57 games, regular season and postseason, that he's played in since entering the league.