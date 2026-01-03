Jackson (back/groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jackson was a full participant in the first two practices of Week 18 prep, but he popped up on Friday's report as a limited practice participant after picking up a groin injury. If he's unable to play in Sunday's regular-season finale, then Larry Borom and Kendall Lamm would be the top candidates to start at right tackle.