Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Activated off IR
RotoWire Staff
The Dolphins activated Jackson (toe) off injured reserve Saturday.
Jackson has been sidelined since Week 1 but is now closer to making his return. He should have a chance to resume his role as the team's starting right tackle Sunday versus the Saints.
