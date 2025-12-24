default-cbs-image
Eskridge (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Eskridge sustained a toe injury during the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Bengals, which prevented him from returning to the game. The fifth-year wideout will have two more opportunities to log at least a limited practice heading into Sunday's Sunshine State clash against the Buccaneers.

