Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Eskridge sustained a toe injury during the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Bengals, which prevented him from returning to the game. The fifth-year wideout will have two more opportunities to log at least a limited practice heading into Sunday's Sunshine State clash against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Out for remainder of Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Exits Week 16 with toe issue•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Returns three kicks in Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Full participant in practice•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Not playing in Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Questionable after limited practice•