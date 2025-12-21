default-cbs-image
Eskridge (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati.

Eskridge was hurt in the third quarter and exited to the locker room with trainers. He's been working as both a depth wideout and a kick returner for the Dolphins. Malik Washington figures to be the primary option in the latter role while Eskridge remains out.

