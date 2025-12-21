Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Exits Week 16 with toe issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati.
Eskridge was hurt in the third quarter and exited to the locker room with trainers. He's been working as both a depth wideout and a kick returner for the Dolphins. Malik Washington figures to be the primary option in the latter role while Eskridge remains out.
More News
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Out for remainder of Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Returns three kicks in Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Full participant in practice•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Not playing in Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Back at practice Wednesday•