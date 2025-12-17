Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Returns three kicks in Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge went without a target while playing eight of the Dolphins' 50 snaps offense and returned three kickoffs for 74 yards in Monday's 28-15 loss to the Steelers.
Eskridge's 16 percent offensive snap share placed him fifth among Dolphins wideouts, trailing Jaylen Waddle (84 percent), Malik Washington (56), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (36) and Cedrick Wilson (20). The fifth-year receiver should continue to be active on gamedays due to his role as a return man, but he's not expected to see much involvement on offense over the final three games of the campaign.
