Eskridge went without a target while playing eight of the Dolphins' 50 snaps offense and returned three kickoffs for 74 yards in Monday's 28-15 loss to the Steelers.

Eskridge's 16 percent offensive snap share placed him fifth among Dolphins wideouts, trailing Jaylen Waddle (84 percent), Malik Washington (56), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (36) and Cedrick Wilson (20). The fifth-year receiver should continue to be active on gamedays due to his role as a return man, but he's not expected to see much involvement on offense over the final three games of the campaign.