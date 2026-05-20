Eskridge (toe) worked out with the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 29-year-old wideout from Western Michigan missed the Dolphins' final two regular-season games last season due to a toe injury. However, his workout with the Texans on Wednesday suggests he's moved past the issue. Eskridge had the most productive season of his career in 2025, accumulating 726 kick-return yards across just 13 contests. If signed by Houston, he could compete for a similar special-teams role.