Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Labeled doubtful for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (toe) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Eskridge did not practice in any capacity in preparation for Sunday's home contest against Tampa Bay. The kick returner and depth wideout is trending in the wrong direction for Week 17, and if Eskridge is ultimately made inactive Sunday, Cedrick Wilson and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will both be candidates to handle expanded roles on offense.
