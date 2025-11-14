default-cbs-image
Eskridge (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Eskridge was limited in all three of Miami's practices, marking clear progress after he didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out against the Bills in Week 10. If Eskridge suits up Sunday in Madrid, his contributions would likely come primarily on special teams.

