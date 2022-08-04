Campbell (undisclosed) was activated from the non-football injury list by the Dolphins on Wednesday.
Campbell was placed on the non-football injury list July 22, though he ended up missing only roughly the first week of training camp. He'll fight for a depth role in Miami's secondary after playing exclusively on special teams for the team in 2021.
