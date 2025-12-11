Campbell (ankle/knee) did not participate in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Campbell exited with a pair of ankle and knee injuries in the second half of last Sunday's Week 14 game versus the Jets. He will likely need to return to practice Friday or Saturday to be available for Monday night's game against the Steelers. The sixth-year pro's absence would not pose a huge impact for the Dolphins should he be unavailable in Week 15.