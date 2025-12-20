default-cbs-image
Campbell (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell was sidelined for Miami's Week 15 loss to the Steelers, but he closed the current week with a pair of limited practices. That puts him in a position to potentially return to a special teams role in Week 16 against the Bengals.

