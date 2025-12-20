Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Season over
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins placed Campbell (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.
Campbell will miss Miami's final three games of the regular season due to an ankle injury. His 2025 campaign comes to a wrap with five tackles (four solo) across 10 regular-season appearances.
