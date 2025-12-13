Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Logs limited session Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (ankle) logged a limited practice Friday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell hurt his ankle and knee in Miami's win over the Jets in Week 14. After being sidelined Thursday, he managed to log a limited session Friday, and he is trending positively toward being available Monday against the Steelers.
