Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Done for day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (ankle/knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Jets.
Campbell suffered a pair of ankle and knee injuries in the third quarter, and his day has now officially come to a premature end. His absence doesn't carry much of a defensive impact for Miami moving forward.
