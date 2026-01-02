Dulcich is set to work as the Dolphins' top pass-catching tight end during Sunday's season finale against the Patriots due to Darren Waller (groin) having been placed on IR on Friday.

Dulcich has been one of Miami's most consistent offensive playmakers down the stretch, as he's recorded four straight games with over 40 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown since 2022 during the team's win over Tampa Bay in Week 17. Not only will Dulcich benefit directly from Waller's absence on the road against New England, but with Jaylen Waddle (ribs) listed as questionable and running back De'Von Achane (shoulder) considered a game-time decision, he could conceivably be positioned as one of rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers' clear top targets. Julian Hill, who has totaled a 14-132-0 receiving line (on 19 targets) across 13 regular-season appearances, may technically draw the start at tight end Sunday, but Dulcich will be the favorite to dominate receiving opportunities at the position.