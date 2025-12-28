Dulcich secured five of six targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for minus-7 yards.

Dulcich continued to outproduce position mate Darren Waller, logging team-high reception and target tallies. Dulcich also finished second in receiving yards behind Theo Wease, who recorded all 63 of his team-leading yardage on one play. Dulcich has carved out a solid stretch-run niche for himself in Miami's air attack, and he's eclipsed 40 receiving yards in four consecutive games heading into the Week 18 regular-season finale at New England.