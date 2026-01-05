Dulcich brought in three of four targets for 31 yards in the Dolphins' 38-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Dulcich had the opportunity to function as the clear No. 1 tight end due to Darren Waller's placement on injured reserve with a groin injury, but the former was unable to generate meaningful production while working with rookie signal-caller Quinn Ewers (knee). Dulcich did have an encouraging stretch run in Miami, however, reviving a career that had been stuck in neutral since a solid 2022 rookie season in Denver by posting a 26-335-1 line on 33 targets across 10 games. Dulcich played 2025 on a one-year deal, so it remains to be seen if the Dolphins will be interested in a reunion or allow him to test the open market.