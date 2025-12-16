Dulcich secured both of his targets for 46 yards during Miami's 28-15 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Dulcich is solidified as the No. 2 tight end in Miami behind Darren Waller, who had seven catches for 66 yards and two scores on eight targets versus Pittsburgh. Nonetheless, Dulcich has surpassed 40 receiving yards in each of his last two appearances and secured all five of his targets in that span, though he did fail to haul in a two-point conversion attempt thrown by Tua Tagovailoa during Monday's loss. Even while working behind Waller, Dulcich boasts sneaky upside heading into Sunday's home matchup against the Bengals defense, which ranks league-worst against the tight end position.