Dulcich failed to haul in either of his two targets while logging 42 of 69 offensive snaps in the Dolphins' 24-22 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Second-year signal-caller Kyle McCord threw for 209 yards on 32 attempts in his first NFL start, but he couldn't forge much of a connection with Dulcich, who was held without a catch for the second time this season. With Malik Willis (core) out for at least three more contests while on injured reserve, Dulcich will have more time to build a rapport with McCord, but the tight end was far from a reliable fantasy option even when Willis was directing the offense. Despite playing more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the Dolphins' nine games, Dulcich has been limited to 24 receptions for 270 yards and has yet to find the end zone.