Dulcich secured all three of his targets for 46 yards during Miami's 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also lost one fumble.

Dulcich finished second in receiving on the team behind Jaylen Waddle (5-72-0 on nine targets), narrowly outpacing top TE Darren Waller (3-40-0 on five targets). He accounted for rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers' longest completion of the day, a 29-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. Dulcich has now surpassed 40 receiving yards in three consecutive games, and he'll have two more opportunities to impress as the Dolphins close out the year against Tampa Bay in Week 17 and the Patriots in Week 18.