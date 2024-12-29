Waddle (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
After being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Waddle logged limited sessions both Thursday and Friday before being deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. With Waddle, who was also inactive last weekend, still sidelined, Tyreek Hill and Malik Washington are slated to lead a Week 17 Miami wideout corps that also includes River Cracraft and Dee Eskridge. Waddle's next chance to return to action will arrive next weekend against the Jets.
