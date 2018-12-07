Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Missing third consecutive game

The Eagles ruled out Hicks (calf) for Sunday's game at Dallas.

Hicks has yet to practice since injuring his calf Nov. 18 against the Saints. At the time, he was considered week-to-week by the Eagles, so the best indication that a return is possible will be an appearance at practice. Instead, he'll miss a third consecutive contest, yielding reps to Nate Gerry.

