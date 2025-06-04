default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hicks (concussion) participated during OTAs on Tuesday, Kennedy Rodriguez of the Browns' official site reports.

Hicks sat out for the last game of Cleveland's 2024 season due to a concussion, but he's healthy again for offseason workouts. The veteran was playing a near every-down role by the end of last year, and he projects to play a major role again in 2025. However, the Browns added competition in the draft in the form of second-rounder Carson Schwesinger, who could cut into Hicks' snap counts.

More News