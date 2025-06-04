Hicks (concussion) participated during OTAs on Tuesday, Kennedy Rodriguez of the Browns' official site reports.

Hicks sat out for the last game of Cleveland's 2024 season due to a concussion, but he's healthy again for offseason workouts. The veteran was playing a near every-down role by the end of last year, and he projects to play a major role again in 2025. However, the Browns added competition in the draft in the form of second-rounder Carson Schwesinger, who could cut into Hicks' snap counts.