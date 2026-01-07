Epps (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Epps was unable to play in last Sunday's loss to the Commanders due to a concussion he sustained in last week's practice. The free safety's upgrade to limited practice participation means he is already advancing through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and could be available for Sunday's playoff game against the 49ers. The 29-year-old veteran has two more opportunities to upgrade his practice participation and be cleared of any concussion symptoms by one of the league's independent neurologists.