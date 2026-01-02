Epps (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Epps was a new addition to Friday's injury report with a concussion he likely suffered in Thursday or Friday's practice session. Michael Carter or Sydney Brown will likely start at free safety in Epps' absence. With the starter's concussion occurring so late in the week, the 29-year-old is in danger of missing the Eagles' first playoff game as well, so defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will likely be watching Carter and Brown's Sunday performances closely.