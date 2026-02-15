Epps recorded 21 tackles (18 solo) while playing 12 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.

Epps joined the Eagles after playing just three games for the Raiders in 2024. He played almost exclusively on special teams over the first eight weeks and then missed four games on IR with a shoulder injury, but the 30-year-old finished the season in a starting role after rookie Andrew Makuba went down with an ankle issue. Epps has played 15 regular-season games over the past two seasons, and he is set to become a free agent this offseason.