Epps (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card round matchup with the 49ers.

Epps logged consecutive full practices to end the week and has officially cleared the league's concussion protocol. The free safety has avoided an injury designation just in time to start in Sunday's playoff clash. The 29-year-old is set to reclaim his starting role from fellow safety Sydney Brown, who will likely see fewer defensive snaps in Sunday's contest.