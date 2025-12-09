Epps is warming up as a starting safety alongside Reed Blankenship prior to Monday's game against the Chargers, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Epps was activated from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Chargers and looks likely to step into a significant role immediately. He has played almost exclusively on special teams in his previous eight games this season, but Andrew Mukuba's (ankle) injury has created an opportunity at safety.